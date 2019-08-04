LOS ANGELES _ Max Muncy struck the final blow in a slugfest Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, as his double to right field off Kirby Yates walked off the Padres 11-10 in the ninth inning.
To that point, both teams had held the lead twice and were tied once in the middle. Four times, one scored and the other answered in the next half-inning.
The Dodgers went up 3-0 in the bottom of the second; the Padres scored five in the top of the third. The Padres added a run in the fourth; the Dodgers scored three in the inning's bottom half to tie it 6-6. The Dodgers went up 7-6 in the bottom of the sixth; the Padres took back the lead in the top of the seventh and added two runs in the eighth.
Craig Stammen stranded the runner on first base he inherited from starter Chris Paddack with no outs in the fifth inning and allowed A.J. Pollock's solo homer in the sixth. After Trey Wingenter pitched a perfect eighth, Andres Munoz allowed his first runs as a major leaguer.
The 20-year-old rookie, making his eighth appearance, walked Corey Seager and gave up an infield single to Muncy before A.J. Pollock poked a double the other way down the right field line to score Seager. Beaty's grounder to shortstop was the first out of the inning and brought Muncy home to make it a one-run game.
Turner pinch-hit for Negron and also sent a grounder to Fernando Tatis Jr., who threw home to get Pollock. After Munoz walked Martin, Yates came in to get pinch-hitter Will Smith on a soft liner to Tatis.
Joc Pederson led off the ninth with a double to right field but was thrown out at third when Hosmer fielded Alex Verdugo's grounder and threw across the diamond, where third baseman Manny Machado tagged him.
A potential game-ending grounder by the next batter, Seager, instead put runners at first and second with one out when second baseman Luis Urias failed to field the ball cleanly and Seager beat his throw to first.
Muncy followed with the deciding hit on a full-count fastball.
It seemed like so much had happened since so much had happened while the game's starting pitchers were in.
Paddack had more than Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda, but not what he needed to subdue even a Sunday afternoon Dodgers lineup that did not feature Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner or Will Smith at the start.
The rookie right-hander was lifted after Alex Verdugo lined a single to center field leading off the fifth. It was Paddack's earliest exit in eight starts and just the fourth time in his 19 career starts that he did not make it through at least the fifth inning.
The last time he has been on the mound at Dodger Stadium, he held the prolific Dodgers scoreless for 5 2/3 innings. Sunday, he allowed a season-high six earned runs.
The difference was the change.
Just seven of Paddack's 16 change-ups were strikes on Sunday. He landed 27 of 34 change-ups for strikes in his previous outing against the Dodgers.
For the season, he entered Sunday's game throwing his change-up for a strike just shy of 70% of the time. In his seven quality starts (at least six innings, no more than three earned runs), that number is 71%% and has never been below 58 percent.
Like virtually every pitcher, fastball command is paramount for Paddack. But Paddack's change-up, when it is right, makes his fastball exceedingly difficult to time.
Opponents were batting .178 (34-for-191) against Paddack's fastball this season before Sunday. The Dodgers went 5-for-15 on fastballs Sunday, including two homers.
For those homers, the Dodgers pounced on another anomaly for Paddack _ his penchant for giving up the two-strike bomb.
Muncy's homer leading off the second inning was the fourth 0-2 home run Paddack has allowed. After a walk to Matt Beaty, Russell Martin hit the third 1-2 homer Paddack has allowed. Of the 17 home runs he has allowed, eight have come with two strikes.
A couple doubles around a hit batter and a two-run single by Kristopher Negron accounted for the Dodgers' three-run fourth inning.
Maeda breezed through two innings before getting pulled after a stormy two-thirds.
Francisco Mejia's one-out double and Paddack's two-out RBI single started the Padres' first answer-back inning, and Hosmer's second career grand slam finished it.
Manuel Margot's second home run two days stretched the Padres' lead to 6-3 in the top of the fourth before the Dodgers got the three off Paddack in the bottom of the inning.
After Pollock put the Dodgers on top in the sixth, Tatis started the seventh by reaching on an error by Julio Urias, the third of seven relievers the Dodgers used Sunday. After Greg Garcia walked, Manny Machado's single up the middle drove in Tatis and sent Garcia sliding into third. Hosmer's sacrifice fly to left field brought in Garcia.
Mejia's third hit of the game, a single, led off the eighth. Ian Kinsler drew a pinch-hit walk, and Tatis drove in Mejia with a single before Garcia's sacrifice fly scored Kinsler from third.
