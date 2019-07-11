July 11-- Jul. 11--A house fire that killed a pit bull in Vancouver's Northwest neighborhood started after the dog jumped toward a stovetop, inadvertently turning a knob, according to the Vancouver Fire Marshal's Office.
Emergency crews were dispatched shortly after 2:30 p.m. June 2 to 1016 N.W. 56th Way. By the time they arrived, flames had engulfed the back side and roof of the single-story house, about 70 percent of the structure, Vancouver Fire Capt. Raymond Egan said.
Twenty-five fire and two medical personnel responded to the scene. The fire was contained in 31 minutes, Egan said.
"The first engine hit it (with water) pretty aggressively from the outside," Egan said.
The house was declared a total loss with an estimated damage of $301,000, Lead Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Lawry said.
Other than the dog, no one was inside the home at the time, and no other injuries were reported. Two adults, an infant and a cat were displaced, Egan said. The Red Cross arrived on scene that day to assist the family.
When the dog hit the knob, nearby combustibles caught fire and allowed the flames to spread, Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli said.
In a given year, Vancouver typically sees one or two fires caused by pets, Scarpelli said. They often involve a cat knocking something over or a dog jumping for food.
"It's really pretty curious," Scarpelli said of the fire.
https://www.columbian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/IMG_0038.MOV-1.mp4
https://www.columbian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/IMG_0046.MOV-1.mp4