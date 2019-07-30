DAVIE, Fla. _ Ryan Fitzpatrick remains grateful for his opportunity with the Miami Dolphins, while Josh Rosen hopes to keep improving for a greater opportunity himself.
As both quarterbacks continue to compete for the Dolphins starting quarterback job, new coach Brian Flores picked a calculated time to announce a leader in the competition as the second week of training camp began on Tuesday.
"It's pretty clear to me, Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way," Flores said between fielding questions about the firing of his offensive line coach one day earlier.
"I think he's done that in a lot of areas from leadership, to production on the field, to in the meeting rooms and the walk-throughs. I think this is an ongoing competition, but I'd say he's leading the way."
While it has been clear through offseason workouts and training camp that Fitzpatrick has out-performed Rosen, Tuesday was the first time Flores or any Dolphins coach formally praised either player in a sense of their placement in the quarterback battle.
The proclamation provided a welcomed distraction for Flores, who spent most of his press conference defending his decision to promote offensive analyst Dave DeGuglielmo to be the new offensive line coach after firing Pat Flaherty on Monday.
More importantly, it settled some of the intrigue regarding the Dolphins quarterback situation that has been brewing all offseason.
Rosen, the 22-year-old who was acquired in a draft-day trade with the Arizona Cardinals, is not yet ready to handle the keys to the offense.
While Rosen's future and seeing what he can amount to on the field this season remains a top priority for the franchise, the Dolphins simply cannot throw Rosen into the fire while another player is playing better and has a greater understanding of the new scheme.
"I think (offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea's) offense is exciting because of how much power it gives the quarterback," Rosen said while assessing his play.
"I haven't been able to take complete advantage of it because I'm kinda fighting against myself in certain moments. But to see Fitz walk to the line of scrimmage, damn near know exactly where everyone is, and having the power in the offense to be able to change things, I'm looking forward to getting to that level to have that control.
"You see it with (Tom) Brady. He can do literally anything he wants at the line of scrimmage, and it's all within the system. It's not like he's improvising, it's all sort of built in."
Rosen continues to strive for daily improvement, adding he is identifying and making calls for the middle or Mike linebacker in the defense to set up his pass protection for the first time in his career, while adding he is "starting to think a little less, and play a little more."
After all, this is Rosen's second NFL training camp, and he is learning from his sixth offensive coordinator in the past five years.
That pales in comparison to the wealth of knowledge and experience Fitzpatrick, the 15-year veteran who turns 37 in November, has gained playing for seven teams before joining the Dolphins this offseason.
While the Dolphins view Fitzpatrick as a bridge quarterback between former starter Ryan Tannehill and an eventual quarterback of the future like Rosen or a future draft pick, he viewed the opportunity as one where he could win a NFL starting quarterback job.
"The last five, six years, I've gotten better every year," Fitzpatrick said.
"I think right now, I'm seeing it better. I'm throwing it better. I just understand stuff better than I ever have. That's what makes it an exciting opportunity."
The Dolphins will end their second week of training camp with a public scrimmage, where a larger group of fans could see the quarterback battle unfold, on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.
While Flores named Fitzpatrick as the leader over Rosen, Flores still plans to see this competition through training camp and the preseason before naming a starting quarterback.
"It's still a competition," Flores said. "Every day is a competition _ I think they all know that. But as we stand today, Ryan has done a really good job. Hopefully, he can continue to improve and is consistent. That will help this team for sure."
