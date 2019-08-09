MIAMI _ While Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores acknowledged he understands Kenny Stills' motive, he said he wished the wide receiver would have handled the situation with team owner Steve Ross much differently.
"I talked to Kenny. The one thing I said to Kenny was _ I understand kind of where Kenny is coming from," Flores said after the Dolphins' 34-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. "He wants to be a voice. I talked to him about that a couple weeks ago. I understand him wanting to be a voice for people who don't have a voice. I respect that. My conversation with Kenny, I asked him why he didn't talk to the owner, why he didn't talk to Steve (Ross) first before putting something out. And I think that's something that we have to do more of. There's got to be more communication, more conversation, more communication if we want to really make change. And I wish he would have done that. I told him that."
Stills criticized Ross on Twitter for planning to host a fundraiser at his Long Island home for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign. During a Wednesday morning tweet, Stills called out Ross for contradicting the mission statement of his non-profit organization RISE, the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality.
"That's what I was saying in the tweet, was that it just didn't really make much sense to me for what the mission statement was for RISE and what they are setting out to do," Stills said after Thursday night's game. "It doesn't make sense to me for him to be trying to, or to be supporting the man's campaign who seems to be against all of the things he is trying to work towards. Through his statement, you see his loyalty to his friend and I understand and respect that; but the two things don't align when it comes to the non-profit and then holding this fundraiser for that man."
"It doesn't align. Someone has to have enough courage to let him know you can't play both sides of this. Maybe I shouldn't have done it on social media, but I did. If you're going to associate yourself with bad people, then people are going to know about it."
Stills added, "My thoughts really haven't changed. The tweet is what it is. I said what I said."
Stills also said he hasn't personally spoken to Ross, but plans to in the near future.
"The tweet doesn't put me against Mr. Ross," Stills said. "I don't have any hard feelings toward him. There's no beef. It's just, 'Hey, these two things don't align and maybe somebody else hasn't told you, but I'm letting you know.' It's important to me that the work that we're doing isn't just lip service. It's real. So, I just wanted to let him know that's where I'm coming from and how I feel."
___
(c)2019 Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Visit the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) at www.sun-sentinel.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):