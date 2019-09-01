MIAMI _ The Dolphins aren't done dealing.
On Sunday morning, they traded linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Herald has confirmed. NFL Network was first to report the move.
The Dolphins got linebacker Vince Biegel in return.
The move comes a day after the Dolphins sent Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to the Texans for a massive package that included two first-round picks.
That trade was finalized Sunday. The full terms: Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick for the Texans' 2020 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick, and 2021 second-round pick plus cornerback Johnson Bademosi and tackle Julien Davenport.
Alonso knew was all but gone late last week, as he cleared out his locker before Saturday's cuts. He declined repeated interview requests in the locker room in his final days with the team.
In three years with the Dolphins, Alonso started all 46 games in which he appeared, totaling 354 tackles and five interceptions. Biegel, meanwhile, has 20 tackles in two NFL seasons.
The moves save the Dolphins roughly $6 million in cash and $4 million against the cap in 2019 and $12 million over the next two years, assuming the Dolphins did not agree to eat some of Alonso's salary.
