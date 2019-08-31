The Miami Dolphins have traded away standout offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans in a blockbuster move Saturday that considerably escalates Miami's rebuilding efforts before the 2019 season.
While the Dolphins were in talks with Houston to trade away Tunsil with hopes to receive standout edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney in return, the Dolphins will now add more future draft picks to their haul in their extensive rebuild under new coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier.
Tunsil, on the verge of becoming a Pro Bowl left tackle, and Stills, one of the NFL's outspoken advocates for social equality, inclusion and mental health, were both the subjects of rampant trade rumors in the last week as the NFL prepares for its 100th season.
Those rumors became reality, when it seemed momentum supporting a Houston trade for Tunsil may have no longer persists because of Clowney's new deal with the Seattle Seahawks earlier Saturday.
Instead of landing Clowney, Miami secures a first-round pick in 2020 and 2021, and a second-round pick in 2021, according to a league source.
ESPN reports cornerback/special teamer Johnson Bademosi and offensive lineman Julien Davenport will also join the Dolphins, while Houston receives a fourth-round pick from Miami as part of the deal.
And the Dolphins now turn their attention to a 2019 season that could result in them landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
The Dolphins will have two first-round picks, three second-round picks, and two third-round picks (based on compensatory pick for former tackle Ja'Wuan James signing with the Denver Broncos this offseason) among 13 picks in the 2020 draft.
They also have two first- and second-round picks waiting for them in the 2021 NFL draft.
If Miami does not land the top pick outright, the Dolphins have the ammo with at least 13 picks to entice the top team with a trade package it might not refuse.
Tunsil, who expressed interest to sign a long-term deal with the Dolphins before training camp, will now help establish Houston's offensive line to support franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, while Stills becomes a downfield target to help free standout receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Stills and the Dolphins, before Saturday's trade, were the subject of news that received national and political attention during the preseason.
Stills said last week he does not believe his advocacy for social and racial equality has played a factor in his name being discussed for a potential trade.
First, Stills called out Dolphins owner Steve Ross for hosting a fundraiser supporting President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, while trying to advocate for eliminating racial discrimination, championing social justice and improving race relations through Ross's RISE initiative.
Then, Stills was trolled by Flores during a practice where eight consecutive Jay-Z songs were played to challenge Stills one day after the Dolphins receiver and social activist criticized the music mogul for how he handled discussing protesting NFL players during a press conference that addressed his company Roc Nation's new music and social justice partnership with the NFL.
Flores said Stills "responded well" following the mental challenge last week.
Flores also adamantly shared his support of Stills' protesting efforts _ highlighted by kneeling during the national anthem before games to raise awareness on police brutality, social injustice and systematic oppression _ because Stills is shedding light on Flores' upbringing.
Flores said Thursday, following the preseason finale, that there was no trade in place for Tunsil, who could now negotiate a new contract with the Texans that could make him the NFL's highest-paid left tackle, earning upwards of $15-16 million.
On the field, 15-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, second-year quarterback Josh Rosen and the Dolphins offense is expected to struggle without their best offensive lineman and downfield receiving threat this season.
Before Miami can look to its future, it will have to endure the next stage of its rebuild when the Dolphins host the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 8 at Hard Rock Stadium to begin the 2019 season.
___
(c)2019 Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Visit the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) at www.sun-sentinel.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):