ATLANTA _ The umbrella dance is becoming a real thing.
It took the Blue Jays one batter to have more hits than their previous game. Bo Bichette led off Monday afternoon's game against the Braves with a single, a day after the Blue Jays were no-hit by the Astros' Justin Verlander.
It took the Braves four batters before they had the lead for good as Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first. It was Donaldson's 34th home run of the season, his 26th in his 73 games since June 11.
The Braves went on to defeat the Blue Jays 6-3 at SunTrust Park, their ninth consecutive home victory.
Donaldson, nicknamed the Bringer of Rain, was given an umbrella upon entering the dugout as he took his celebratory stroll. There was also a similar scene after Donaldson homered against the White Sox in the eighth inning of Saturday's win.
The Braves scored two unearned runs in the third inning after Dansby Swanson hit a bases-loaded ground ball that Blue Jays third baseman Brandon Drury booted. The Braves had runners on each base after Blue Jays starter Jacob Waguespack walked three ahead of the play. Albies and Donaldson scored on the play to give the Braves a 4-0 lead.
The Blue Jays got a solo home run from Randal Grichuk in the fourth inning to make the score 4-1. Rowdy Tellez hit a pinch-hit solo home run in the fifth inning to make it 4-2. Both came off Braves starter Mike Soroka. The Blue Jays pushed across another run in the fifth on Grichuk's sacrifice fly to pull within a run. The Blue Jays trailed 4-3 but held a 5-1 advantage in hits.
Soroka left after the fifth inning, after 89 pitches, having surrendered five hits, three earned runs and two walks with six strikeouts.
The Braves wouldn't get another hit until Swanson singled in the sixth inning. They got a third hit, an important one, when Johan Camargo hit a pinch-hit two-run homer in the eighth inning after Donaldson reached on an error. Swanson followed with a single for the Braves' fourth and final hit of the day.
After Soroka departed, the Braves relief corps of Josh Tomlin, Shane Greene and Mark Melancon retired 12 consecutive batters over the final four innings.
