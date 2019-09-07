WASHINGTON _ As people in the Bahamas dealt with extreme devastation and loss of life caused by Hurricane Dorian, the storm strengthened in the North Atlantic on Saturday before making landfall again in the north-eastern Canadian province of Nova Scotia.
"The center of Post-Tropical cyclone Dorian made landfall just southwest of Halifax earlier this evening," the Canadian Hurricane Center said in a statement Saturday evening.
It marks the third country where the storm has come on land in one week, following the Bahamas and the United States.
"Dorian will continue to track across the Maritimes with destructive winds and heavy rainfall this evening," the statement continued.
Dorian is currently a Category 2 storm. The storm was some 48 kilometers (29 miles) north-northeast of Halifax at 9 p.m. Saturday (0000 GMT Sunday) with maximum sustained winds of 148 kilometers (91 miles) per hour. It was moving to the north-east at 47 kilometers (29 miles) per hour.
Earlier, Ralph Goodale, Canada's minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, said Nova Scotia had already asked the federal government for assistance in restoring services the wake of the storm.
A government operations centre has been set up to coordinate the federal response with provincial partners, Goodale said in a news release.
"Citizens can rest assured that we are doing everything we can to help support the response efforts throughout Atlantic Canada," Goodale said.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center, or NHC, in Florida had earlier predicted hurricane conditions for parts of Nova Scotia on Saturday evening. Dorian's center is forecast to move near or over portions of Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday.
Roughly 2,500 kilometers (1,553 miles) away in the Bahamas, where Dorian made its first landfall on Sept. 1, people were trying to cope with its aftermath. The storm killed 43 people and leveled entire neighborhoods.
Tens of thousands of people on hard-hit Grand Bahama and Abaco islands were in need of food and shelter, and many were trying to leave the Bahamas by ship or plane, according to U.S. media reports.
Meanwhile the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, or CBP, said its officers processed the first mass evacuations from the Bahamas in West Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's "Grand Celebration" arrived at the port of West Palm Beach with 1,435 passengers from Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, the CBP said in a statement. A total of 539 US citizens and lawful permanent residents, 857 Bahamians, and 39 people of other nationalities were processed.
"It was comforting to see the relief on the faces of the evacuees after they survived such a harrowing experience," said Diane Sabatino, a CBP field coordinator.
"The Bahamas is facing a long recovery and Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Government is pleased to do what we can to help our neighbors following this catastrophic storm," she added.
Hurricane Dorian was a Category 5 storm _ the strongest _ when it made landfall on the Abaco Islands.
The U.S. secretary of defense authorized military forces with Northern Command to provide transportation logistics to move U.S. aid and personnel to the Bahamas, the command said in a tweet.
Food, water and other humanitarian aid have been arriving, including some delivered by cruise ships. The members of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association said in a news release their ships already had committed to deliver more than $5 million in donations and support.
Dorian menaced the U.S. southeastern Atlantic coast before making landfall a second time _ on North Carolina _ on Friday as a much weakened Category 1 storm.
North Carolina was taking stock of the storm damage, including power outages caused by downed power lines. Duke Energy said it had restored power to more than 288,000 North Carolina customers as of 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) Saturday. An estimated 12,000 customers remained without power, the power company said in a news release.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said people on Emerald Isle, 360 kilometers (223 miles) east of Charlotte, were beginning to put their lives back together.
"We're thankful that no one was seriously hurt and we'll be with them during this process," Cooper tweeted.
He noted that there had been damage in other parts of the state, including on Ocracoke Island, north of Emerald Isle, where there had been significant flooding, but the state was "spared the worst."
