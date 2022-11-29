wells

EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD is contracting with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife for the annual monitoring and evaluation plan for the PUD’s hatchery programs after commissioners approval at the Monday board meeting.

The annual contract will see a 3.17% increase, from roughly $1,069,000 in the 2022 contract to $1.1 million for 2023, after two years of flat funding. The contract ends December 31, 2023.



