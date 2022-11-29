EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD is contracting with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife for the annual monitoring and evaluation plan for the PUD’s hatchery programs after commissioners approval at the Monday board meeting.
The annual contract will see a 3.17% increase, from roughly $1,069,000 in the 2022 contract to $1.1 million for 2023, after two years of flat funding. The contract ends December 31, 2023.
“We’ve determined that they’re the best suited entity to do our monitoring and evaluation for 2023,” PUD general manager Gary Ivory said of Fish and Wildlife.
The scientific monitoring and evaluation plan is a stipulation of the Wells Habitat Conservation Plan — a 50 year binding program that ensures the Wells Hydroelectric Project has no net impact on anadromous salmon and steelhead runs. The Wells conservation plan requires the development and implementation of the monitoring and evaluation plan for the district’s hatchery programs, according to the Douglas PUD website.
Other methods to support the Wells conservation plan include habitat protection and restoration work and fish bypass systems.
Commissioners approved facilitators for the conservation plan program’s committees at the Nov. 14 meeting.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone