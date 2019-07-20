ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. _ The White Sox didn't have a hit Saturday against the Rays until James McCann led off the fifth inning with a single to center.
McCann came through with a bigger hit in the ninth, connecting for a two-out solo home run to left to tie the game.
Fellow All-Star Jose Abreu came through in the 11th. Yoan Moncada scored from first on a single by Abreu, and the Sox held on to defeat the Rays, 2-1, in front of 16,338 at Tropicana Field.
Moncada led off the 11th with a walk. The Sox put on a hit-and-run, and Abreu hit a slow grounder through the vacated hole at second. Moncada kept running and scored.
McCann, Abreu and Lucas Giolito showed why they were All-Stars.
Giolito allowed one run and struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings. The one run came via former Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia, who hit a long home run to left leading off the seventh.
Giolito entered Saturday tied for fourth in the American League in wins (11) and eighth in ERA (3.23), but he hadn't been as consistent in recent outings. He was 1-3 with a 6.48 ERA in his previous five starts before Saturday with only one quality start during that stretch.
"With Lucas, it's just a matter now of continuing to go through the rest of this season, not doing more, not doing less, just being himself and being what he's been through the beginning of the season," manager Rick Renteria said before the game.
Giolito was sharp Saturday, scattering seven hits with only one walk.
The Sox couldn't get much going offensively until McCann's late heroics.
It was the first game-tying or go-ahead home run by a Sox catcher in the ninth inning or later since Tyler Flowers hit a game-winner in the 11th on June 30, 2015, in St. Louis.
After Abreu broke the tie in the 11th, Alex Colome worked around a one-out walk for his 21st save.
