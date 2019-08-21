Aug. 21-- Aug. 21--YACOLT -- Yacolt Town Council meetings have recently had a bit more back-and-forth between the councilors and attendees than you'd normally see at other meetings, but that's something town officials are looking to cut back on.
It started at Monday night's council meeting, when public comment was open only to town residents, something that wasn't being enforced previously. Mayor Vince Myers said this was done to keep in line with town regulations for meetings, and to keep meetings moving.
Yacolt council meetings have drawn some larger-than-typical crowds this summer, as the council passed a resolution in June speaking out against Initiative 1639, the gun-control measure passed last year by statewide voters.
More recently, the council appointed Danny Moseley to the open Position 2 on the council. He is married to Malita Moseley, a sitting councilor, and she didn't recuse herself from the vote to appoint him, which upset some. One such person was Michelle Dawson, who also applied for the seat. Her husband, Jeremy Dawson, spoke about the issue at the council's Aug. 5 meeting, calling it "morally and ethically wrong" for Malita Moseley to cast a vote for her husband.
"I've been painted as a demon," Malita Moseley said after Monday's meeting. "It's ridiculous. I cannot respond or defend myself against every comment online. I joined city council two-plus years ago to serve my community, not myself."