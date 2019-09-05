Sept. 05-- Sep. 5--Police and medics are on the scene in Renton where a car crashed into a home after the driver tried to elude police on Thursday morning, according to the Renton Police Department.
Police say an officer was questioning people in a car when the driver took off, hit several vehicles and then crashed into a home near South 34th Street and Main Avenue South.
The damage to the home was cosmetic and no one was injured, police said.
The driver and one of the vehicle's two passengers were arrested, according to police.