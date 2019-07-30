July 30-- Jul. 30--The Washington State Patrol is wondering why a driver fled the scene after a non-injury crash in Rochester Tuesday morning.
About 6:40 a.m., a Honda Civic and Ford F-150 pickup collided in the westbound lane of US 12 at Gresham Street Southwest, according to Trooper Johnna Batiste.
Yet after the crash, which Batiste said was a routine fender bender, the driver of the Honda Civic ran away. Now, it's a hit-and-run crash, she said.
Bastiste said it's possible the male driver ran because he was driving under the influence or had an outstanding warrant.
Thurston County Sheriff's deputies also assisted the State Patrol Tuesday morning. Lt. Ray Brady said the man was last seen running through a nearby pole yard.