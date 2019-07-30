July 30-- Jul. 30--Farmers in the Roza Irrigation District are relying on creativity, efficient water systems and mild weather to get them through the irrigation season.
As a junior water district, they are anticipating receiving just 67 percent of their annual supply amid a drought emergency, as senior districts claiming water rights before May 10, 1905, take precedence. The irrigation season is also expected to be cut short.
So far, farmers are getting by.
"It's been a pretty cool summer," said Scott Revell, manager of the Roza Irrigation District. He compared temperatures in the 80s and 90s this year to streaks over 100 degrees during the 2015 drought, in which the district shut off water for three weeks.
"That's helped immeasurably."
On Thursday, the Roza board is expecting an update on the district's supply -- and Revell said he's hopeful it will remain close to what it is now.
Meanwhile, as temperatures started climbing, the Roza board increased the gallon-per-acre usage allowance from
3.3 gallons a minute in June to 4.7 gallons a minute late last week, he said.
Three Roza Irrigation District farmers shared updates on how they're faring with these allotments:
Archie den Hoed
Grandview grape and apple farmer Archie den Hoed said the increase in acre gallons has helped sustain his 180 acres of crops.
"But in September, to keep us up to our 67 percent (limit), they're going to have to drastically reduce," he added. "That's when the pinch will come."
Den Hoed said despite farms across the district largely using efficient irrigation systems -- such as drip irrigators, which feed the roots of plants directly, as opposed to overhead sprinklers -- private water purchases or well water use would be necessary to compensate when the Roza supply drops again. Grapes and apples demand a lot of water later in the irrigation season, he explained, while they also require moisture in the soil to insulate the roots and protect them from freezing in the winter.
"It's going to cost more money and we'll have to run our well, but at least we'll have water," he said. "If you didn't have water, it wouldn't work."
Jason Shehan
Northeast in Sunnyside, Jason Shehan agreed that the increase in gallons per acre was "very helpful."
The dairy farmer grows roughly 1,000 acres of corn, alfalfa and triticale -- a hybrid of wheat and rye -- for his 6,000 cows in the Roza and Sunnyside water districts.
As soon as the Roza supply was limited, he banded together with a group of Roza farmers to coordinate water use, keeping the canal level consistent.
So far, he said, planning by that small group and throughout the district by the Roza board (of which he's a member) has prevented him from having to cut off water to certain crops.
But with water likely cut off in early October, rather than later in that month, he said his triticale could take a hit unless the weather continues to be on farmers' side.
"Some of our winter forage crops like triticale are not going to get any water on them, so (I'll) hope for an early precipitation season," Shehan said.
"It's doing the best you can to manage what we have," he said. "Remember, once the cookie jar is empty, you can't go back for more. So you have to manage what you've got."
Rob Valicoff
Rob Valicoff has managed what he has differently. As a fruit farmer, he said he adjusted crops years ago across the 1,500 acres he and his brother own to stagger water demand. Roughly 15 percent of the land requires minimal irrigation this time of year, since cherries and apricots have already been harvested, he said.
"We're able to not have to irrigate some of those crops," he said. "We can use it on some (that are) still in demand ... apples, pears, some peaches."
The Valicoffs also built backup wells so they could stockpile their water supply. This allows the use of larger pumps to irrigate, which are more efficient than various small pumps.
"We're using 60 to 70 percent of what they're capable of pumping," he said. "We're not trying to deplete the water that we have there."
Pumping is costly. Valicoff estimates that he spends 50 percent more on electricity when he's pumping well water than when he's running his irrigation systems normally.
But it's been worth it so far this year, he said.
"We've managed it," said Valicoff. "When the need is there, we irrigate."
