July 21-- Jul. 21--FARGO, N.D. -- It's impressive enough to be a repeat Mat Classic champion, but to capture multiple national titles is on another level entirely.
That's Haiden Drury.
The Toppenish senior-to-be won the 132-pound title in Junior Greco-Roman on Friday as the 16U-Junior National Championships wrapped up after a week of competition across six classes at North Dakota State's Fargodome.
Drury, a winner here last year in Cadet Greco-Roman, was one of three local national champions as Granger's Gage Cook prevailed in 16U Greco-Roman and Naches Valley graduate Kaylee Moore won in Junior Women's Freestyle.
Drury, who has won two state high school titles and was second as a freshman for the Wildcats, outlasted his semifinal opponent 12-10 and then rallied to beat Colorado's Mosha Schwartz 4-3 in the final.
Cook, a state champion for the Spartans as a freshman last season, defeated Pennsylvania's Kolby FRanklin 6-4 in the 220-pound final of 16U Greco-Roman. The 15-year-old Cook was runner-up in the same class a year ago. Earlier in the week he placed eighth in 16U Freestyle.
Moore and Granger's Viktorya Torres were in different weight classes during the prep season but they both went to Fargo in the 132-pound bracket and squared off in the final with Moore prevailing 8-4. Moore, who placed fourth here last year at 127, won her semifinal match 12-10.
Moore and Torres, both Mat Classic champions, made a huge contribution to Washington's team title in the Junior Freestyle class. Moore graduated last month and is headed to Augsburg University, an NCAA Div. III college in Minnesota, and Torres will be a senior at Granger this fall.
In addition to Drury, Toppenish had two other national medalists in Isabella Morales and Horacio Godinez, who will both be sophomores at Top-Hi in the fall.
Morales was runner-up at 94 pounds in 16U Freestyle and Godinez, a state champion for the Wildcats as a freshman last February, placed fifth at 106 pounds in 16U Greco-Roman.