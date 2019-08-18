PHILADELPHIA _ Paul Worrilow will never wear an Eagles jersey in a game, it seems.
In spring 2018, the team signed Worrilow, a former Falcon and Lion, to bolster the linebacking corps and special teams. He then suffered a right knee injury during OTAs that sidelined him for the season. Coaches commended Worrilow's work ethic as he rehabbed through the winter and spring. But Worrilow, 29, acknowledged a few weeks ago that all was not well, after a surgical repair that involved more than one ligament. He has missed training camp time with knee swelling. He was not on the field for Sunday's practice.
Sunday evening, the Eagles announced Worrilow's release.
Worrilow grew up in Delaware and starred for the Blue Hens before joining the Falcons as an undrafted free agent. He led them in tackles three years running.
"As soon as I can go run, I'll run as hard as I freaking can. If it works, it works. If it doesn't, it doesn't. I'm feeling good about it," Worrilow said.
Since there was no injury settlement, the Eagles must consider Worrilow healthy, but just not able to perform at his previous level. His $805,000 salary for 2019 was not guaranteed.
The Eagles did not announce a corresponding roster move, but their linebacking corps is a source of concern. Kamu Grugier-Hill will be out well into the season with an MCL injury. Nigel Bradham is working his way back from a foot sprain suffered in the playoff loss at New Orleans.
