PHILADELPHIA _ Former longtime Dallas cornerback Orlando Scandrick will sign with the Eagles Saturday night, a source close to the situation said, in the wake of the foot injury suffered by corner Cre'Von LeBlanc in Thursday's first practice of training camp.
LeBlanc suffered some sort of sprain to his left foot Thursday, his 26th birthday, a source with knowledge of the situation said Saturday. The setback won't end LeBlanc's season, but he is going to have to stay off the foot "for a while," the source said. An NFL Network report said LeBlanc could be healed by the start of the regular season.
LeBlanc rolled down a NovaCare corridor Saturday on a scooter cart, his left foot in a boot. The Eagles were asked for comment and said they do not give injury updates.
The Eagles waived defensive tackle Anthony Rush to make room on the 90-man roster for Scandrick.
Meanwhile, Alex Brown, the rookie corner the Eagles picked up on waivers Friday from the 49ers, practiced with his new teammates Saturday for the first time, as the team hosted Scandrick on a free-agent visit.
Scandrick, 32, played 10 seasons for the Cowboys then spent 2018 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He worked out for the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the week. Scandrick has appeared in 140 games, starting 76, since Dallas drafted him in the fifth round out of Boise State in 2008. He appeared in 15 games for a struggling Kansas City defense last season, starting seven.
LeBlanc, picked up on waivers from Detroit on Nov. 5, helped save the Eagles' 2018 season with strong work down the stretch as a nickel corner. The secondary barely survived a blizzard of injuries that led to the Eagles using 10 corners by the end of the playoff loss at New Orleans. The Eagles opened this camp with the idea they were deep at corner, but Jalen Mills (foot) is on the active/PUP list, meaning he isn't close to being ready, and Ronald Darby is a limited practice participant as he rehabs from ACL surgery.
Brown signed with the 49ers this spring as an undrafted rookie from South Carolina State then was waived just before camp. He was still absorbing that news, he said, at home in Holly Hill, S.C., when his phone rang, and he found out he was an Eagle.
"I was at home playing video games. I was about to go work out," said Brown, who is listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds. "Definitely a surprise. I like it here, though."
