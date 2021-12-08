EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee made three appointments to the Columbia River Homeless Housing Task Force Tuesday night.
The task force makes recommendations on Wenatchee and East Wenatchee’s homeless housing plan, including the construction of a low-barrier shelter and the use of homeless tax revenue.
East Wenatchee chose City Councilmember Shayne Magdoff; Alicia McRae, executive director of the Housing Authority of Chelan County; and Jackie Weber, a registered nurse and case management supervisor for Molina Healthcare.
“I've been around these issues for a long time, and I know some of the things that are needed and a lot about the agencies that already helped our area,” said Magdoff, who currently serves on the counties’ Homeless Housing Task Force and the Housing Authority of Chelan County and The City of Wenatchee. “I look forward to working with all the people that I don't know and getting some additional expertise about what we can do for the Wenatchee Valley as a whole.”
Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said both Magdoff and McRae, who did not respond for a request for comment, will bring institutional and historical knowledge to the taskforce given their prior experiences, while Weber will add a fresh perspective.
Weber said she is excited to be a part of the task force: "As a lifelong member of this community I feel privileged to be able to give back and to serve. Homelessness is a multifaceted problem that will take the entire community to find a solution and to improve the health and lives of this population."
Each city council was responsible for appointing a city resident, a county resident and a representative of a nonprofit organization with experience in low-income housing.
Wenatchee made its appointments — Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown, Wenatchee City Councilmember Linda Herald and former Douglas County Prosecutor Steve Clem — in November. Both cities’ appointments are set for two-year terms. Additional, non-voting members may also be added to the task force to diversify the task force’s viewpoints and skills.
Crawford and Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz will also jointly appoint an individual who is or was homeless.
The task force, which was established through an intercity agreement in October, will likely hold its first meeting in January. Its first order of business will likely be the construction of a low-barrier shelter in Wenatchee. The Salvation Army has offered a location near its social service office on South Columbia Street, but the cities have not yet finalized a location.