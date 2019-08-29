Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--DIRECTIONS -- Team collects as many points as possible before reaching the fork at the end of the road. This will determine the team's postseason fate.
PRESEASON RESPECT: EWU checks in at No. 3 in the FCS preseason coaches poll and No. 4 in the media poll. COLLECT 2 POINTS
BIG TRANSFER: Addition of graduate transfer LB/DE Justiss Warren (6-foot-2, 250 pounds), a former three-star recruit who played in 31 games for the Washington Huskies. COLLECT 3 POINTS
MOORE OUT: Projected starting defensive tackle Keith Moore misses preseason practices after non-life-threatening gun shot would sustained in July. DEDUCT 2 POINTS
DORTON'S TURN: Pasco native and speedster Dre'Sonte Dorton makes his case in fall camp as the Eagles' top big-play receiver. COLLECT 3 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Aug. 31: EWU at Washington, noon. (TV: Pac-12/700-AM); For the third straight year the Eagles get blown out by FBS team, falling hard in season opener. DEDUCT 4 POINTS
WHAT A LEG: EWU lets Andre Slyter attempt a 58-yard field goal in the third quarter of the loss to UW. Nails it for school record. COLLECT 2 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Sept. 7: EWU vs. Lindenwood, 1:05 p.m. (SWX/700-AM); Northwest Christian product Silas Perreiah scores in the fourth quarter of rout. COLLECT 2 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Sept. 14: EWU at Jacksonville State, 1 p.m. (ESPN+/700-AM); Eagles clip fellow FCS power in sunny Alabama, prove national legitimacy. COLLECT 8 POINTS
BARRIERE HONORED: Eric Barriere named FCS National Player of the Week after throwing for 295 yards, rushing for 108 in win at JSU. COLLECT 2 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Sept. 21: EWU at Idaho, noon. (Root Sports/700-AM); EWU routs Vandals for the second straight year, this time in Moscow. COLLECT 4 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Sept. 28: EWU vs. North Dakota, 1:05 p.m. (SWX/700-AM); Late Antoine Custer touchdown run lifts EWU past North Dakota on the red turf. COLLECT 4 POINTS
PIERCE HEALTHY: Bruising running back Tamarick Pierce appears to be 100% again after 2018 injury, rushes for 85 yards and TD against UND. COLLECT 2 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Oct. 5: EWU at Sacramento State, 6:05 p.m. (Root Sports/700-AM); Defense holds off comeback effort from pesky Hornets. COLLECT 4 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Oct. 12: EWU vs. Northern Colorado, 1:05 p.m. (Root Sports/700-AM); Offense totals 600 yards in Homecoming blowout of Bears. COLLECT 3 POINTS
OJOH RECOGNIZED: Junior linebacker Chris Ojoh added to Buck Buchanan Award midseason watch list. COLLECT 2 POINTS
MISS A TURN: Oct. 19: Open week
PUNT PROBLEMS: Lack of deep punts hurting EWU, which has tried multiple punters. DEDUCT 4 POINTS
GRIZ FALL: No. 20 Montana is upset at Sacramento State on Oct. 19, losing its Top 25 ranking before the Eagles visit Missoula, affecting rivalry game's luster. DEDUCT 2 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Oct. 26: EWU at Montana, 11:05 a.m. (Root Sports/700-AM); Montana native Jayce Gilder hauls in two touchdown passes to help EWU grind out win in Missoula. COLLECT 5 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Nov. 2: EWU vs. Northern Arizona, 1:05 p.m. (SWX/700-AM); NAU quarterback Case Cookus' season ends for the third straight year via Dehonta Hayes hit. COLLECT 4 POINTS
PINK TURF: Ten-year-old Roos Field turf turns pink, is ribbed nationally on social media. DEDUCT 3 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Nov. 9: EWU at Idaho State, 1:35 p.m. (Pluto TV/700-AM); Three years after their previous meeting, EWU racks up six sacks, five turnovers in win over Bengals. COLLECT 4 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Nov. 16: EWU at Cal Poly, 5:05 p.m. (Pluto TV/700-AM); Eagles clinch at least a share of the Big Sky title with win at Mustangs. COLLECT 5 POINTS
GAMEDAY: Nov. 23: EWU vs. Portland State, 1:05 p.m. (SWX/700-AM); Offense has field day against Vikings, splits Big Sky title with UC Davis. COLLECT 5 POINTS
45 points or less: Bummer! Wait until next year
More than 45 points: Congrats! You're headed to the FCS playoffs.