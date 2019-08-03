Aug. 03-- Aug. 3--Tap water in the Easy Acres Mobile Home Village is now safe to drink, the city of Spokane says.
About 100 residents in the village were told they should not drink their tap water Thursday after a no-drink order for the rest of the area affected by contamination was lifted. Water samples taken Thursday were free of E. coli, according to lab test results on Friday morning.
The city warned residents in the area not to drink water July 26 as a result of contamination the city believes was caused by a hydroseed company that hooked up to a fire hydrant.
City spokeswoman Marlene Feist said water department workers helped reconnect homes to the park's water system Friday. They had to be disconnected to avoid damage to plumbing during the chlorination process.
Village resident Mikayla Bloomer said her showers are working, but many of her home's other water sources either have low pressure or none at all.
"If residents still need assistance with their internal piping, we will help them," Feist said in an email.