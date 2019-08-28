Aug. 28-- Aug. 28--The Vancouver City Council has made a wise decision to continue considering by-district election of council members. The idea warrants further discussion but also should be approached with caution.
The city's 15-member Charter Review Committee, which every five years examines the local form of government and makes recommendations, has suggested that council seats be divided into three districts. Primary elections would include candidates who live in a particular district, with each district being represented by two council members. General elections for each position would be citywide.
There are reasonable arguments on both sides of the issue. Proponents say that such a system would improve the geographic diversity of the council -- and perhaps its economic and racial diversity. For example, in the past 20 years, no councilor has been elected from north central Vancouver, and of the six current councilors, only one resides east of Interstate 205.
Of course, under the current system in which all positions are elected at-large, people from east Vancouver are free to run for the council. The reason few have been elected is the result of numerous factors, not simply the lack of voting by district. "This is a solution looking for a problem," council member Bill Turlay said Monday at a meeting. "I don't see a problem, to be honest. I like things the way they are. I don't see the need to change it."
Turlay, who is not seeking re-election this year, is the only council member who lives on the east side, and his argument has merit. The goal should be to attract candidates who have a robust vision for the city -- a trait that transcends geographic boundaries.