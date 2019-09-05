Sept. 05-- Sep. 5--Slowly but surely, the area of the Eagle Creek Fire is regenerating. While we lament the unwelcome intrusion into the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, we marvel at nature's recuperative power.
Two years ago, beginning Sept. 2, 2017, a 48,000-acre wildfire ripped through a large swath of the Gorge, scorching one of the region's iconic landscapes.
Last week, U.S. Forest Service officials reopened the Wahclella Falls Trail, near Cascade Locks east of Multnomah Falls. Meanwhile, final repairs are being made to the Eagle Creek Trail, with the entire 13-mile stretch expected to be open sometime between this fall and next summer.
As the region gradually welcomes the return of hikers, some caution is warranted. "In these trails and in any backcountry environment," Forest Service officials wrote in a news release, "hikers should wear sturdy footwear and bring sufficient supplies to survive overnight (food, water, headlamps, extra clothing and shelter). Bring a map, compass and flashlight, as burned areas can be hard to navigate, especially in the dark."
There also is a need to be aware of your surroundings. Days after the opening of the Wahclella Falls Trail, a popular 2.4-mile, out-and-back day hike, falling rocks came close to hitting hikers in the area. Inclement weather can destabilize hillsides, and officials warn, "Hikers should consider avoiding areas burned during Eagle Creek fire during high winds, heavy rains and winter storms." The Wahclella Falls Trail remains open.
For a population that is in tune with the natural splendor of the region, the Eagle Creek Fire was devastating. The blaze was sparked by a Vancouver teen throwing fireworks into a canyon, and it eventually burned an area about 50 percent larger than the city limits of Vancouver.
The conflagration was so large that embers sparked fires on the other side of the Columbia River in Washington, and cities -- including Vancouver -- were beset by smoky air and falling ash for days. The teen eventually was sentenced to pay $36 million in restitution and work 1,900 hours of community service. He also was sentenced to five years of probation.
Since then, officials and volunteers have been working to restore trails and rejuvenate the landscape. Mother Nature also has done her part. "The biggest thing that everyone should know is that it is lush regrowth happening," said Roberta Cobb of the Pacific Crest Trail Association. "There's still a lot of green trees, there's a lot of ferns coming back, and there's a lot of spots that haven't been touched at all."
There also are plenty of burned trees and charred trunks. As Rachel Pawlitz of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area told OPB: "After the fire came through, people were extremely sad, understandably so -- and it felt like the Gorge had been ruined or destroyed. . . . The Gorge isn't dead."
Over time, the power of nature will be the Eagle Creek Fire's lingering lesson. Wildfires are a natural occurrence, but the thought that this one was human-caused and completely avoidable added anger to the sadness of the event. Now, more than 100 miles of trails have been reopened out of the roughly 150 that were burned, and additional areas are close to opening.
In the aftermath of the fire, the Gorge will never be the same. With some areas now being exposed to sunlight and with climate change altering the landscape, different trees and foliage will take root. Yet while it will be different, the area will remain a beloved and iconic part of the Northwest.