Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--The Trump administration's changes to the Endangered Species Act -- changes endorsed by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground -- mark an extension of the president's attack on the environment. President Donald Trump's continued preference for short-term economic gains is delivering long-term and permanent damage that calls for diligent opposition.
In announcing the changes this month, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said they would "ease the regulatory burden of the American public, without sacrificing our species' protection and recovery goals."
That is a desirable outcome. But the administration's demonstrated hostility to science and environmental protections call into question the sincerity of the statement.
Trump has declared climate change a "hoax" perpetrated by the Chinese government, and last week he skipped a climate change conference at the G-7 summit while aides lied to the public about the reason for his absence. The administration has worked to open public lands to mining and other resource extraction. And Trump has attempted to roll back clean air and clean water regulations.
The Endangered Species Act, originally signed into law by President Richard Nixon in 1973, is the latest environmental standard to come under attack by the current administration.