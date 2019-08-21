Aug. 21-- Aug. 21--For 85 years, the federal Export-Import Bank has helped American corporations compete in the global marketplace. Now it is in need of reauthorization from Congress.
In recent years in Clark County, the bank has supported companies such as Conquest Consulting Group, Northwest Natural Products and Neil Jones Food Company. Across Washington, it has supported companies large and small in every region. About 90 percent of businesses that use Ex-Im Bank services are small businesses that provide local jobs and contribute to the local tax base.
The Ex-Im Bank, which provides and guarantees loans to help foreign entities make purchases from U.S. companies, is particularly important in our state, where an estimated 40 percent of all jobs are tied in some fashion to international trade.
According to a report released Aug. 1 by the Washington Council on International Trade, Washington exports supported by the Export-Import Bank were associated with 25,200 jobs between 2014 and 2018. This is in spite of a significant drop in lending by the bank between 2016 and 2018 as a result of Washington, D.C., politics.
Which brings us to the crux of the issue: Congress should act quickly to reauthorize the Export-Import Bank before authorization runs out on Sept. 30.