Aug. 20-- Aug. 20--The Trump administration has once again highlighted the need for Congress to enact comprehensive changes to the nation's immigration policies.
In the meantime, the state of Washington is wise to join nearly 20 states in challenging the latest directive in court. The policy announced last week is, as state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says, "un-American, anti-immigrant and unlawful."
The administration has issued a rule that will make immigrants who use certain government safety-net programs -- even those legally in this country -- ineligible for permanent residency. The move would block a path to citizenship for immigrants who temporarily rely on Medicaid, food stamps, housing assistance or various other programs. Without intervention from the courts, the new rule is scheduled to take effect in October.
The decision is in line with an administration that believes it is wise policy to separate migrant children from their families and hold them in cages. And while it does not demonstrate the same level of cruelty, it further diminishes the United States' status as a beacon to the world.
Overall, the directive marks a radical departure on immigration policy. The administration has been trending in that direction, moving away from a focus on reuniting families to one based on English proficiency and work experience. There are valid arguments to support that change of focus, but the latest effort is a clumsy one that is poorly considered.
Whether for native-born Americans or relative newcomers, public assistance can provide an essential boost that is a profitable investment for the country. Despite frequent assertions from President Trump and a growing number of nationalists, the United States has benefited from a long history of welcoming people from a variety of countries and a variety of backgrounds.