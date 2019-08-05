What should a desperate man have expected when he called police, telling them he was afraid and that he needed help, telling them he had schizophrenia and that he was off his medication?
Tony Timpa should have expected compassion and care. Instead, while he was already handcuffed, he was pinned to the ground with a knee in his back until he died by officers so indifferent and callous that their actions _ now revealed on tape _ were deeply inhumane.
Officers laughed and made jokes as Timpa lay on the ground and showed no sense of urgency when he repeatedly cried out they were killing him. And what of the paramedics standing by taking cues from officers instead of rendering immediate aid?
It's all beyond unacceptable.
Finally, after three years of stonewalling by the Dallas Police Department and Dallas County officials, The Dallas Morning News obtained disturbing police body camera footage in the Timpa case. A federal judge ruled Monday in favor of a motion by The News and KXAS-TV (NBC5) to release the records. The video and records are part of a federal excessive force lawsuit filed by Timpa's family.
We have argued for years that for the sake of trust in our police department, the public and Timpa's family deserved to know exactly what happened to Timpa.
Timpa died in August 2016 after officers responded to his 911 call from the parking lot of a Dallas porn store. The 32-year-old was high on cocaine but unarmed and had been handcuffed by two private security guards before police arrived.
The video shows officers pinning Timpa's handcuffed arms behind his back for nearly 14 minutes; they zip-tied his legs together as he suffered cardiac arrest. By the time he was loaded onto a gurney and put into an ambulance, he was dead.
No wonder officials fought to keep the disturbing body camera video secret.
We're alarmed that it and other records contradict key claims Dallas police have made defending the actions of the officers Kevin Mansell, Danny Vasquez and Dustin Dillard. For one thing, Timpa does not appear "aggressive or combative," as they said.
The public deserves an explanation from DPD and the fire department on their first responders' actions.
And we're still troubled by Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot's March decision to drop the misdemeanor deadly conduct charges against the three officers. Creuzot said at the time that he met with medical examiners who told him they didn't think the officers acted recklessly.
An autopsy ruled Timpa's cause of death was a homicide, sudden cardiac death due to "the toxic effects of cocaine and the stress associated with physical restraint." Presumably, Creuzot also saw all this information before dropping the charges.
All of us should be concerned that these officers _ who took an oath to protect us _ are back on the job.
It has to bring some solace to Timpa's family that at least these records are at last public. We get to review them and make our own judgments in this tragic case. In our view, this is not what justice or even basic decency looks like.
