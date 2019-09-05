Monday morning's predawn tragedy just off Santa Cruz Island _ a below-deck fire on the Conception charter dive boat that left 34 people dead or missing and presumed dead _ has devastated Southern California's close-knit diving community.
The Conception, built in 1981 and owned by Santa Barbara-based Truth Aquatics, had a strong reputation and reportedly had all the required firefighting equipment upon its last inspection. According to California Diving News, owner Glen Fritzler was honored for his role in promoting scuba diving at an industry ceremony in Long Beach in May, and Fritzler estimated at the time that Conception and his two other boats have hosted more than 450,000 divers. Given this history, it's possible that the nightmarish blaze took such a heavy toll because by the time it woke up sleeping divers, it had already blocked the ship's stairwell and escape hatch.
Nonetheless, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, and others are right in saying there should be an immediate, thorough investigation of the disaster, and that it should involve the Coast Guard, the National Transportation Safety Board and the FBI. Were the Conception's fire-suppression system and fire extinguishers working properly? Why did five of the boat's six crew members _ but none of the passengers _ escape? Was the crew properly trained? Such questions demand answers.
In the meantime, boat owners, operators and workers in San Diego and throughout the nation should take a hard look at their boats, equipment and training. So should their customers. After Monday's calamity, no one should take anything for granted when it comes to boat safety.
