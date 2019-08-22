Aug. 22-- Aug. 22--As Vancouver City Council members study the possibility of bringing electric scooters to the area, the benefits are easy to see. So, unfortunately, are the drawbacks.
E-scooters have become the cool, go-to transportation alternative for municipalities. Programs have been started in Portland, Spokane, Tacoma and other cities along the West Coast. E-scooters are essentially electric bicycles that allow users to get around without the pedaling. Commuters rent them for one-way trips using app-based technology and then leave them on the sidewalk for the next renter.
The benefit is an easily attainable transportation alternative. Residents of major cities have embraced e-scooters for quick trips to the nearest bus stop or the store a mile away. The scooters also provide what can be a fun, invigorating alternative for visitors. Whether those benefits are applicable to a midsized city such as Vancouver will require additional study.
Through it all, the scooters provide easy parking and theoretically help reduce the emissions created by reducing vehicle traffic.
That being said, it seems the list of drawbacks is even more lengthy than a rundown of the benefits. In Portland, somebody -- or perhaps many somebodies -- has found the scooters to be such a nuisance that more than 50 of the devices were pulled from the Willamette River this summer near the seawall at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
That probably is no surprise, considering the frequent complaints about riders interfering with pedestrians on sidewalks or about scooters being left in inconvenient places in front of businesses. Several college campuses around the country have banned electric scooters because they frequently pose a danger to pedestrians and to the riders themselves.