Mandating ethnic studies in a state as richly diverse as California makes sense. If it's done right, ethnic studies would promote empathy and understanding, curb bigotry and show the way to a healthier society. That's why The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board has endorsed pending legislation making ethnic studies a high school graduation requirement beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
But the proposed "Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum" issued by the state Education Department, which was crafted by a group of high school and college educators to serve as a template for local districts, has drawn deserved criticism for its hard-left vision of the world. Capitalism _ which has created more wealth, personal comfort and well-being than all the other isms combined _ is equated with racism and characterized as a "form of power and oppression." As Jewish state lawmakers complained, Israel is singled out "for special critique and condemnation" and anti-Semitism is ignored. And, as noted by Stanford University research fellow Williamson M. Evers, critical thinking is not equated with careful research, logic and discernment but with activism and politicized direct action. This promotes ideological indoctrination, not education.
The state is taking comments on the draft curriculum until Aug. 15. Please go online to bit.ly/caethnicstudies to share your concerns or improvements. Doing so could help California education officials avoid an unforced error on an important issue.
