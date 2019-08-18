Aug. 18-- Aug. 18--In the United States, even the most toxic forms of speech can be spewed without fear of government interference. While that protects a free-flowing sewer of hateful opinions, internet-hosting platforms should question whether they desire to wade into those noxious waters.
That was the issue facing Vancouver-based BitMitigate recently in the wake of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. The company, a subsidiary of Seattle-based Epik, briefly signed on to provide internet security for 8chan, an internet forum that frequently harbors the kind of hate speech that festers in the dark corners of the World Wide Web.
Three times in recent months, mass shooters have essentially announced their intentions on 8chan, which has become known as a hub of white nationalist ideology.
That includes the gunman who is accused of killing 22 people and wounding dozens more at a Walmart. Before the shooting, the alleged perpetrator railed against immigrants, warned of a "Hispanic invasion" and cultural "replacement," and borrowed President Trump's toxic exhortation to "send them back."
The forum also hosted hateful posts by a gunman who killed 51 Muslims total at two mosques in New Zealand, and by a man who shot four people, killing one, at a synagogue in California.