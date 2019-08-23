Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--Americans owe more than $1.6 trillion in student loans, making that the second-largest sector of consumer debt, behind mortgages.
While that warrants attention from Congress and has generated numerous policy recommendations, it also calls for an examination of the causes. Primary among them is the fact that from 1988 to 2015, tuition as a share of funding for public colleges rose from 24 percent to 46 percent.
In other words, state governments have been swapping the burden for educating the next generation from taxpayers to students. That trend was exacerbated following the Great Recession, when states typically reduced funding for public education. In Washington, according to Vox.com, the state provided 70 percent of the funding for public colleges in 1991; by 2013, that had dropped to 30 percent.
Washington has made strides since then, with the Legislature working to boost funding for state colleges and limit tuition increases. Lawmakers have bolstered financial aid packages and expanded the State Need Grant -- rebranded as the Washington College Grant -- while recognizing that funding for colleges is an investment in our state's future. But recent and future students here and elsewhere still face financial burdens that were not felt by previous generations and often leave the American Dream out of reach.
All of this comes to mind as Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, announces that she has co-sponsored a bill (H.R. 4193) to help college students understand the complexities of their loans. The legislation would require lenders to provide students with monthly statements about accrued interest, projected payments and the total lifetime cost of a loan. Currently, lenders are required to provide information only upon disbursement, prior to repayment and during repayment.
"We owe it to our students to increase transparency when they sign for a loan; the process should be simple and understandable, with the goal of setting up every young person for success," Herrera Beutler wrote in a media release.