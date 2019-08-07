The value of a new state law requiring background checks on ammunition purchases has quickly been established. In a court filing related to a lawsuit pending in San Diego federal court that seeks to block the law, Attorney General Xavier Becerra revealed that the state had blocked more than 100 felons and others from buying ammo after they had failed mandatory background checks.
Gun shops have raised legitimate concerns about glitches in the background check system preventing thousands of legal purchases. This must be fixed as a matter of fairness. But these problems don't justify blocking state background checks. Instead, they're so valuable that Gov. Gavin Newsom is right to call for a federal law with a mandate like California's.
Gun-safety advocates think this month's mass shootings in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton have created new momentum for major changes, including a renewal of the former ban on the sale of assault-style weapons and a comprehensive federal law requiring background checks for all gun purchases.
But any progress should be embraced. That's why it was so good to see the reports Tuesday that congressional Republicans are increasingly ready to support a federal law that would allow weapons to be taken from those who appear to be an imminent risk to themselves or others. As is clear in San Diego, gun-violence restraining orders are effective in certain situations. After years in which Congress has done so little about mass shootings, it's something.
