Aug. 27-- Aug. 27--Thanks to a "faithless elector" in Washington state, Native American activist Faith Spotted Eagle received an Electoral College vote for president following the 2016 presidential election. Retired general Colin Powell also received three of the state's 12 electoral votes despite not appearing on the ballot.
The votes were nothing more than symbolic -- part of a truncated effort to prevent Donald Trump from winning the presidency. And while the actions of faithless electors -- there were seven of them across the country -- provided little more than a historical footnote, a recent court decision points out the need for the U.S. Supreme Court to address the issue prior to the 2020 election.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit upheld the rights of faithless electors to break with tradition and vote for the candidate of their choice. Article II of the U.S. Constitution states that "each state shall appoint" electors "in such a manner as the Legislature thereof may direct." So when a Colorado elector chose not to vote for Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote there, the secretary of state removed that elector. The elector sued, and that led to last week's ruling in the circuit court.
In Washington, the four faithless electors were fined $1,000 each for not following protocol, and the state Supreme Court in May ruled that the fines were legal.
All of this is separate from arguments about all of a state's electoral votes go to the winner of the popular vote in that state -- a system that gives inordinate weight to small states. In Wyoming, for example, there is one electoral vote for every 190,000 residents; in California, there is one for every 700,000 residents. Twice in the past five presidential elections, the candidate who won the popular vote has not won the election; Clinton received about 3 million more votes than Donald Trump, and Al Gore had more votes than George W. Bush in 2000.