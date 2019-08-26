Aug. 26-- Aug. 26--Jay Inslee's presidential campaign was relatively short. Hopefully, however, it will have a long legacy.
The Washington governor announced last week that he was ending his bid for the White House. While Inslee was unable to garner widespread support, he proved to be an effective spokesman for the need to address climate change. The remaining candidates for the Democratic Party nomination must continue to recognize that reducing carbon emissions is an essential mission for the federal government.
President Donald Trump also should recognize that, but he has repeatedly dismissed concerns about climate change while taking actions that will increase carbon emissions. Although it is unlikely the president will have an epiphany on the issue before the 2020 election -- or during a second term if he is re-elected -- Republican candidates next year for Congress and the Legislature should make climate change a priority.
In an effort to attract attention in an overcrowded Democratic field, Inslee staked his presidential hopes largely upon that single issue. His low polling numbers -- typically less than 1 percent -- demonstrate the difficulty of getting voters to focus on climate change.
But even if it is not No. 1 on their list of concerns, American voters are placing increased attention on the topic; a survey released last week through Yale and George Mason universities found that about 60 percent are either "alarmed" or "concerned" about climate change.
Inslee has played an important role in raising awareness on a national stage, even telling Joe Biden during a debate, "Our house is on fire." Now, both CNN and MSNBC have planned climate-change town halls with Democratic candidates.