Aug. 25-- Aug. 25--Even those who give The Columbian only a cursory glance have learned in the past week that the Vancouver City Council is considering bringing e-scooters to the city, that a popular downtown restaurant is moving to The Waterfront Vancouver, and that an independent group is examining the Vancouver Police Department's use of force.
Earth-shattering stories? Pulitzer winners? Probably not. But they represent the kind of local stories a newspaper covers every day -- stories that impact the lives of residents. They also represent the kind of local news that fewer and fewer Americans are receiving in their communities.
President Trump's frequent harangues criticizing the media typically are aimed at national outlets. And while those outbursts belittle the First Amendment, they ignore what is happening from town to town throughout the country and how our democracy is under attack.
Since 2004, more than 1,800 American newspapers have closed. From 2008 to 2018, newsroom employment fell from 71,000 to 38,000. In many parts of the country, news deserts have developed that leave residents without local news sources.
As researchers from the University of North Carolina reported last year: "The stakes are high. Our sense of community and our trust in democracy at all levels suffer when journalism is lost or diminished. ... The fate of communities across the country -- and of grassroots democracy itself -- is linked to the vitality of local journalism."