Aug. 19-- Aug. 19--Oregon's decision to join discussions regarding the Interstate 5 Bridge is cause for cautious optimism.
Legislative leaders in that state have appointed eight lawmakers to a bistate commission for reviving efforts to replace the antiquated bridge. That is a step in the right direction, considering that the project has been dormant since Washington lawmakers killed the Columbia River Crossing proposal in 2013. Washington had previously announced an eight-member committee that includes six legislators from Clark County.
In the wake of Oregon's announcement last week, several thoughts spring to mind:
--Peter Courtney, president of the Oregon Senate, provided what should be the mantra for the project. "We don't have time to play cutesy political games," Courtney told The Columbian. Committee members from both states should keep that in mind as they try to avoid repeating the debacle of six years ago, when Washington pulled the plug at the last minute.
--It seems curious that Oregon's committee members include one from Portland and one other from the metro area. Three members represent areas far removed from Interstate 5, and we hope that lawmakers there have a firm understanding of the statewide importance of replacing the bridge. The Washington delegation consists of Southwest Washington lawmakers plus the chairs of the transportation committees in each chamber.
--Sen. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, is a member of the Washington delegation, despite playing a key role scuttling the Columbia River Crossing six years ago. Some might dispute her inclusion, but we believe it makes sense. Including a variety of views and welcoming dissent will be important to devising a project that can generate broad public support.
--Oregon officials appear understandably gun shy from past experience. "Now is the time to accept Washington's invitation to participate in a formal process to secure this critical regional corridor," Courtney wrote to his committee co-chairs. We wish that time had arrived several years ago, but it is difficult to blame Oregon leaders for employing caution; fool me once ... and all that.