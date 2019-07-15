Horse racing has been a staple of life on the North American continent for centuries. The first track was built in Long Island, New York, in 1665, and you can arguably say an 1824 race in Long Island between famous thoroughbreds American Eclipse and Sir Henry was America's first national sporting event. As reflected in TV viewership, social media attention and online wagering, the sport's popularity is enduring among casual fans and devotees.
But this spring's tragic season at the Santa Anita Race Track north of Los Angeles has brought horse racing to a turning point. The deaths of 30 horses there triggered the most intense push yet for drastic changes in safety practices _ or even the abolition of horse racing. With the Del Mar summer racing season set to open on Wednesday, the pressure is on race authorities to avoid anything close to the nightmares seen at Santa Anita. Del Mar's horrible experience in 2016, in which 23 horses died in racing or training during the summer and fall racing seasons, makes this scrutiny both inevitable and necessary.
While a strong case can be made that Santa Anita officials were callous about the carnage at their track, the same thing can't be said about Del Mar officials. An opinion piece written by a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals executive for The San Diego Union-Tribune argues that the industry is willfully ignoring necessary steps to protect horses. But as a July 2 analysis by the Union-Tribune's Tod Leonard suggests, the Del Mar track shouldn't be held responsible for the sins of those in charge at Santa Anita or the industry at large.
Local track officials responded to Del Mar's 2016 deaths with safety and oversight measures that led to it having the lowest rate of fatal injuries per 1,000 starts of any of more than 20 self-reporting tracks in 2018. This summer, Del Mar officials adopted more steps, Leonard wrote, including "medication reform that changes the timing of administering drugs before workouts and races; increases in out-of-competition testing; enhanced stable security; more veterinary supervision for morning workouts, and a ban on the use of riding crops during workouts."
Del Mar executive Tom Robbins has a point when he asserts that there's "not another state that has these same rules with these changes. We're at the forefront in American racing." The question is at the forefront for how long. The inevitable one or more deaths will start the detractors' blame game again.
Even Del Mar officials expect some horses to die this summer at the beautiful seaside track. And PETA officials raise a powerful point of their own when they question how some thoroughbred owners treat their horses after their racing days are done.
But in the wake of the Santa Anita disaster, Del Mar officials have shown not only a great sensitivity but also an openness to more reforms to keep horses safe, even if that means fewer races or other profound changes. The contrast with those in charge of the Santa Anita track is clear _ and welcome.
___
(c)2019 The San Diego Union-Tribune
Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):