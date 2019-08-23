In quirkily related business news that may have caught your eye: Uber plans to lease enough space in Chicago's soon-to-be-renovated old post office building to accommodate thousands of workers, while restaurant managers in Fort Smith, Arkansas, are struggling to hire enough people to staff their kitchens and dining rooms.
These are two scenes from a robust economy that is driving job growth and giving more Americans opportunities for better lives. They are reminders of the current era's prosperity. But don't take the good times and help-wanted signs for granted. How easy it would be to imagine a U.S. downturn, a recession, canceled buildings projects, widespread layoffs, new college grads failing to launch ...
Instead, come with us on a brief economic vitality tour. First to the 2.8 million-square-foot old post office along the Chicago River, undergoing an $800 million-plus redevelopment after being vacant for many years. Uber will move in, as will Walgreens. Cboe Global Markets and Cisco Systems are close to completing deals, the Tribune's Ally Marotti and Ryan Ori report. Before the building is occupied, an army of engineers, designers and construction workers will restore the Art Deco-style hulk to glory. What does it mean? Jobs, jobs and more jobs in Chicago.
Now, on to Fort Smith, though it could have been San Antonio, or the west coast of Florida, or another region with a red-hot job market.
In Fort Smith, we read in the local Southwest Times Record newspaper, unemployment is below 4% and there's a restaurant boom underway. Among the new or planned outlets: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Andy's Frozen Custard and, hmm, a place called Gusano's Chicago-Style Pizzeria. Lots and lots of help wanted.
Here's what caught our eye about Fort Smith: "Unemployment is so low that employers are fighting for employees," Tammy Jones, manager for Goodwill Career Services in Northwest Arkansas, told the Times Record. "It's a job seeker's market. ... A lot of what we're seeing is even nationwide, a lot of people who may not have been qualified may have been given an opportunity because of unemployment being so low" (emphasis ours).
That observation fits with what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell values about an economic expansion now in its 11th year and clocking in nationally at 3.7% unemployment: The longer it goes, the more people who benefit, including lower-skilled workers who in the past may have been frozen out of the job market.
But once hired, those often inexperienced workers have a chance to develop new capabilities, polish their people skills, stay employed _ and advance in their careers. "We are getting lots of feedback from people who work and live in low- and moderate-income communities to the effect that they're now feeling the recovery," Powell said recently. "My view is the best thing we can do for those people is to sustain the expansion, keep it going."
Nationally the unemployment rates for African Americans and Latinos are flirting with record lows. Continued U.S. growth and hiring are pushing up wages, which is helping to propel strong consumer spending. What's also happening is a long-awaited increase in the number of long-discouraged job seekers rejoining the work force.
The labor force participation rate for men and women ages 25-54 has moved up from 80.8% in mid-2004 to 82%, The Washington Post's Robert Samuelson notes. Not so much, you say? Each percentage point is 1.3 million Americans drawing paychecks, paying taxes and burnishing their futures. The New York Times reports that in July the participation rate of African American teenagers rose _ a sign that the recovery is "finally getting into some parts of the economy that were left behind," says Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton.
The hot jobs market also is benefiting people who had filed for federal disability insurance. As companies lure many of them back to work, the strain on that previously fragile Social Security program has eased.
Yet how tenuous the good times can be. President Donald Trump is engaged in a debilitating trade fight with China that's spooked investors. The Fed cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at the beginning of August out of concern for the expansion. Europe's economy is slowing. There are no guarantees in life or economics. Except for this ...
The nation's economists and political pundits are having a field day with their predictions of the next recession. We often note that, to some extent, all such projections are absolutely accurate. The U.S. will endure another recession. Lots of them, actually. The only question is when. And we have yet to meet the visionary who can reliably answer that question.
Suffice to say that we'll recognize the next recession when it arrives. And we'll pine for the years when America went to work.
Our wish today is for the president to resolve his argument with China, for wise Fed judgment on monetary policy and for politicians of all stripes to recognize what a robust economy looks like, and make smart decisions that will help keep the job growth going. The more this excellent market for workers intensifies, the greater the benefit to all Americans.
___
(c)2019 Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):