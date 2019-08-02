Aug. 02-- Aug. 2--They come to see the bunnies. They come to ride the Giant Wheel. They come to eat foods on a stick.
They are coming to the Clark County Fair, which kicks off its 151st run today. Over the next 10 days, "Summer's Best Party" offers an interesting and still-relevant mix of modern suburban life grafted onto deep agricultural roots.
Yes, we are fans.
And so are you. The fair manager's annual report estimates 2018 attendance was between 270,000 and 280,000 people. Admission revenue was up 17 percent, to $1.16 million. The total revenue for the 2018 fair was $3.25 million, and the total profit was $638,848. Those amounts might have even been greater, but last year's edition was marked by five days of temperatures in the 90s, and smoke from Oregon wildfires made outdoor activities unpleasant for several fair days.
But enough about all of that. Here are some numbers about this year's fair: Admission costs $11.25 at the gate for adults, $9.25 for seniors, and $8.25 for kids ages 7-12. Parking costs another $6, but if you ride C-Tran's free fair shuttle, you can avoid that charge and get $1 off your admission.
The fair opens most mornings at 10 a.m. (8 a.m. today only for the Fred Meyer free pancake breakfast/admission deal; alas, it is too late to get a ticket) and closes at 10 p.m. most nights.
If you go early in the day, you'll beat the heat and see the animals while they are at their best. Here is an insider tip: The animals are changed during the fair and barns close early on Tuesday night to facilitate the switch.
If you go later in the day, the carnival will be open, and there are afternoon and evening shows in the grandstand. You can expect to hear country and nostalgia musical acts tonight through Monday, followed by a rodeo-style event Tuesday and motor sports the rest of the week, culminating in the monster truck show. (Another insider tip: The parking lots get full or nearly full for the monster trucks; either go early or take C-Tran to the fair on Sunday. Aug. 11.)
Be sure to check out the fully air conditioned exhibit hall. In addition to miraculous mops, stainless cookware and Clark Public Utilities' free ice water, the west end of the building houses food preservation, quilting, floral and 4-H displays and activities.
One of our favorites is the photography and visual arts area. New this year, The Columbian's photojournalists will have a nonjudged display of some of their best work, and our photo staff will be on hand from 11 a.m. to about 5 p.m. today to visit with fairgoers.
Do you like music? The Washington State Fiddle Championship returns this weekend, with fiddle playing from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to about 6 or 6:30 p.m. Like pets? Visit the cavies during the second half of the fair. See the dock dogs leap into the water to retrieve a toy. Check out the 4-H dogs and cats as their owners fit and show them daily.
Of course, there are all sorts of horses, from ponies to draft horses, competing in daily contests.
And when the show is over, the fair leaves a legacy. It directly employs 150 temporary workers, including many young people experiencing their first jobs. Last year's concession revenue was $1.85 million, a large chunk of which goes to nonprofit and community groups such as the Ridgefield Lions. Last year, fair scholarships supported 18 college students, and 4-H and FFA members received more than $423,000 from the Junior Livestock Auction.
We could go on, but we have to find our cowboy boots. It's time for the Clark County Fair, and we don't want to be late.