Sept. 11-- Sep. 11--In many ways, the 21st century began 18 years ago today.
The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, altered the geopolitical landscape and played havoc with our nation's psyche. We still are assessing the damage, which resulted in about 3,000 deaths on that horrific day and has led to the expenditure of additional blood and treasure in subsequent years. The carnage caused by Islamic terrorists nearly 20 years ago continues to inform and influence every aspect of American politics and America's sense of well-being.
And so today, as we honor those who were lost and those who demonstrated courage in responding to the attacks, we also reflect on the impact of 9/11 and the searing images of buildings burning and bodies falling to the ground.
Among the results has been the U.S.'s longest war. For nearly 18 years, American military personnel have been in Afghanistan, where they overthrew a complicit government and have tried to stabilize a chaotic region. More than 2,400 U.S. soldiers have been killed; more than $750 billion has been spent.
Al-Qaida, which perpetrated the attacks of Sept. 11, has been crippled if not destroyed. Osama bin Laden has been tracked down and killed. The Taliban, the Afghan government that harbored terrorists, have been reduced in power but still control about half the nation. There have been successes, achieved through the dedication and bravery of military personnel from the U.S. and a coalition of allies, yet a clear and complete victory remains out of reach -- and likely always will.
President Donald Trump has worked to fulfill a campaign promise by removing American troops from Afghanistan, but the fragility of the situation has repeatedly intervened. Peace talks with Taliban leaders have been taking place for months, and last weekend Trump revealed that he had planned and then canceled a summit at Camp David. Critics decried the thought of bringing the Taliban to the U.S. and holding talks close to Sept. 11.
While there were flaws with the proposal, the need to end the United States' involvement in Afghanistan remains; more than 14,000 American personnel are in the nation, risking their lives every day. But the need for caution also remains. A hasty removal could destabilize the region and open the door for reviving Afghanistan's status as a haven for terrorists.
The prospect of a never-ending war, however, is not the only lingering impact from 9/11.
Earlier this year, after being excoriated in the court of public opinion, Congress finally provided long-term support for the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. Thousands of first responders who selflessly dug into the wreckage have fallen victim to various cancers and afflictions attributed to that work. It is likely that more will join them. The United States' debt to their sacrifice should have no sunset provision.
Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to struggle with balancing personal freedom and national security. Last week, a federal judge in Virginia ruled that the government's terrorist watch list, which includes more than 1 million names, is unconstitutional. Legal experts, however, say the ruling left unclear what the next step is regarding the list and the treatment of "known or suspected terrorists."
In other words, we are still sifting through the wreckage of the 9/11 attacks and still defining how this nation lives up to its creed of freedom for all. But today, we set that aside as we focus on the victims and on the United States' resolve to recover and endure.