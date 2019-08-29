Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--The Washington State Charter School Commission gave Walla Walla's Willow Public School, which had a tumultuous first year of operation that threatened its future, the green light to open on Tuesday for the 2019-2020 school year.
That's a positive development in a saga that has been unsettling for students and their parents at the local charter school.
Still, that green light from state officials should not be taken to mean Willow's troubles are behind it. The decision to proceed should be viewed more as a blinking yellow light -- caution is urged.
Willow struggled in its first year to comply with state expectations and goals. Brenda McDonald, who founded PRIDE charter schools in Spokane, was brought on as Willow's director in late March after the resignation of founding Executive Director Dan Calzaretta.
An investigation in June revealed a number of violations of Willow's contract with the Charter School Commission had been made during the past school year, including failure to serve students in ways promised, a complete -- and unreported -- turnover of its school board and administrative staff, and low enrollment.
Based on his findings, the Commission Executive Director Joshua Halsey established stipulations for Willow to continue operation.
The commission agreed Willow had made enough improvements to continue operations, but still has more work to do. State oversight will continue. And the school is opening despite not having the 110 students initially required. Enrollment is expected to be over 80 students for Willow, which serves middle schoolers. McDonald said enrollment numbers will financially support the school's operations.
The decision to allow Willow Public School to continue is sound. Charter schools take different approaches to learning, which can provide options for students who need them. Traditional public schools simply do not fill the needs of every student.
The charter school experiment in Washington state -- and in Walla Walla -- must continue so more students have a chance to find approaches to education that work for them.
Yes, the last school year was a rough one at Willow, but it's been given a second-chance to fulfill its mission. The next phase of the journey will proceed -- albeit with caution -- on Tuesday morning when the charter middle school on Poplar Street opens its door for another year.
Editorials are the opinion of the Union-Bulletin's Editorial Board. The board is composed of Brian Hunt, Rick Eskil, James Blethen and Alasdair Stewart