July 15-- Jul. 15--SWINOMISH INDIAN TRIBAL COMMUNITY -- For the past three weeks, six high school students have gone behind the scenes at the Swinomish Casino and Lodge -- learning about everything from how to operate the resort's reservation system to preparing for banquets and even changing sheets.
"I love housekeeping," said 16-year-old La Conner High School student Tori Lockrem. "You're in a room for one minute, and you have to get it all done."
Through the Northwest Career and Technical Academy, the students are getting hands-on experience in the hospitality industry by spending three weeks interning with the resort.