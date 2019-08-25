Aug. 25-- Aug. 25--n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, in the district office, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.
n The Concrete School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, in the high school commons, 7830 S. Superior Ave. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000. A board work session will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, in the high school commons.
n The Conway School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, in the Digital Commons, 19710 Highway 534, Mount Vernon. conway.k12.wa.us or 360-445-5785.
n The La Conner School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171. A study session will be held at 4 p.m.
n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, in the Support Services Building, 317 Yellow Lane. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.