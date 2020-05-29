CASHMERE — Cashmere High School’s 2020 Wall of Fame recipient is Herbert Allen Lowers, a member of the Class of 1944.
He joins 40 other CHS alumni to earn a place of honor at the school since the program started in 1997. Nominees are selected by the students. The project was led this year by Associated Student Body Vice President Brooks Elliott.
Usually, Wall of Fame recipients are inducted during CHS graduation ceremonies, with a reception in their honor held earlier in the day. With changes to traditional ceremonies this year as a result of the COVID-19 concerns, a reception and official induction will be held in the fall, said ASB adviser Karin Blomquist.
Lowers died on Oct. 26, 2018, at the age of 91, after a full life serving his community and country.
He was born Jan. 3, 1927, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Wenatchee, the son of Mr. and Mrs. H.F. “Hap” Lowers. During his CHS days, he was in the band/orchestra and played football and basketball. He was a Boy Scout, earning the rank of Eagle Scout, as did his two sons, Scott and Mike.
After graduation, he served two years in the Navy during World War II in the South Pacific, then enrolled at Washington State College, where he met his future wife, Roberta “Buddy” Frink. Herb and Buddy married on Aug. 12, 1950, and made their home in Cashmere, raising four children — Scott, Mike, Susie and Janet.
Herb Lowers worked in the fruit industry. He was an avid outdoorsman — hunting, fishing, golfing — and was a past president of the Cashmere Sportsman’s Association. He served for two terms on the Cashmere School Board and was a 50-plus year member of Lions Club International. He served as district governor, and later was named coordinator for Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho and Central British Columbia in the Lions International Sight First program. For his work regarding sight and blindness, he was awarded the Lions top honor, the International President’s Award.