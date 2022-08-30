Purchase Access

220830-newslocal-afghan 01.JPG
Mehrin Noori hugs tutor Kathy Thornock on Tuesday before class on Mehrin's first day of school at Washington Elementary School in Wenatchee. Her father, Reshad Noori, stands to the left with daughter, Behtrin, and mother Fatima holds the hand of daughter, Maryan. The Noori family moved this summer to the United States after fleeing Afghanistan last year.

WENATCHEE — With a hurried walk and a backpack twice the size of her torso, Mehrin Noori was ready for her first first-day of school. There’s lots of studying to do before she can become a doctor.

Asked if she was excited for school, Mehrin smiled and said, “Yes.”

220830-newslocal-afghan 02.JPG
Reshad Noori and his daughter, Mehrin, 6, greet Washington Elementary School Principal Janell Royster prior to the start of school on Tuesday.
220830-newslocal-afghan 03.JPG
Reshad Noori walks with his daughter Mehrin, 6, to Washington Elementary School for the first day of school on Tuesday.


