Jazz professional Rich Eames helps Wenatchee High School freshman Keean Alcombrack on the guitar during Wenatchee Jazz Workshop Wednesday at Wenatchee High School. A group of Jazz professionals have been working with students from Orchard Middle School, Foothills Middle School, Pioneer Middle School, Eastmont High School, Eastmont Junior High School and Wenatchee High School this week.
Orchard Middle School seventh grade student Kai Miller looks at a sheet of music as jazz professional Ira Nepus gives advice during a Wenatchee Jazz Workshop session Wednesday at Wenatchee High School.
Jazz professional Tom Peterson plays the saxophone along with Orchard Middle School seventh grade student Aubree Wendborn, far right, and Wenatchee High School eleventh grade student Lane Hansen during Wenatchee Jazz Workshop Wednesday at Wenatchee High School.
Wenatchee High School tenth grade student Kade Ramirez plays a solo as other Wenatchee High School jazz students and jazz professionals play during Wenatchee Jazz Workshop Wednesday at Wenatchee High School.
WENATCHEE — As the last few students shuffled into Wenatchee High School on a snowy Wednesday morning, the soothing sound of jazz that radiated from the auditorium echoed down the hallway.
On the stage was a group of professional musicians, though on that day, they were far from the stars of the show.
As the Wenatchee High School jazz band's session came to a close Tom Peterson, standing near the band's student conductor, reflected on the student's work over the past hour and a half or so.
"I can't thank you enough for how great you sound," Peterson, a tenor saxophone player whose recording credits include work with Elton John and Aretha Franklin, told the group. "Congratulations to all of you, and thank you for your attention."
For more than two decades, Peterson and five other professionals have traveled to Wenatchee for workshops and concerts with local students. While the group has traveled to other schools, Wenatchee stands out.
The drummer, Dick Weller, teaches jazz drums at California State University, Northridge. On the trumpet was Clay Jenkins, professor of jazz studies and contemporary media at the University of Rochester's Eastman School of Music.
"It's the people. It's the students," Peterson said. "It's the dedication to the program."
On Wednesday, the group offered tips and suggestions to the student musicians, often replaying the same section of a song repeatedly to ensure the intricacies were just right.
"You guys are really on it," Peterson told the group, "but I'm going for perfection here."
Jim Kovach, Wenatchee's regular Jazz band teacher, floated around the background, absorbing the information along with the students.
"There actually with guys who do this for a living, and the perspective is totally different," Kovach said. "And it actually gives them some impetus that this is something that they could do for a living."
With around 30 students, Wenatchee's jazz band is big. Kovach said a large band is about half the size, which can create a challenge.
"It's usually one on a part, now it's two or three on a part," Kovach said. "It's not quite as clean, it's harder to clean."
The concert series was started by Jeff Sandberg Sr., a longtime Wenatchee music teacher. His son, Wenatchee band teacher Jeff Sandberg Jr., now carries on the tradition, bringing in a group of Orchard Middle School students as the session with the high school ended.
Planning for the workshops is a process that typically begins in September, with funding through donations by a collection of local organizations and businesses.
Peterson said the group comes back to Wenatchee because "we love what we do."
"It's an opportunity to give back," he said.
As the students from Wenatchee High School left the stage, the group from Orchard took their place. Before each session, the collection of professionals play a song for the students, which is an opportunity for them to experience the music up close and personal.
But why is jazz so important?
"Jazz is the only art form that we have to offer the world that's truly American," Peterson said. "It's the sound of the free spirit."
Jazznights 2023, which includes about 120 student musicians, is Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. in the Wenatchee High School Auditorium. Friday's concert includes Foothills Middle School, Pioneer Middle School and Eastmont High School. Saturday's show will feature Orchard Middle School, Eastmont Junior High School and Wenatchee High School.
