Jazz professional Rich Eames helps Wenatchee High School freshman Keean Alcombrack on the guitar during Wenatchee Jazz Workshop Wednesday at Wenatchee High School. A group of Jazz professionals have been working with students from Orchard Middle School, Foothills Middle School, Pioneer Middle School, Eastmont High School, Eastmont Junior High School and Wenatchee High School this week.

WENATCHEE — As the last few students shuffled into Wenatchee High School on a snowy Wednesday morning, the soothing sound of jazz that radiated from the auditorium echoed down the hallway.

On the stage was a group of professional musicians, though on that day, they were far from the stars of the show.

Orchard Middle School seventh grade student Kai Miller looks at a sheet of music as jazz professional Ira Nepus gives advice during a Wenatchee Jazz Workshop session Wednesday at Wenatchee High School.
Jazz professional Tom Peterson plays the saxophone along with Orchard Middle School seventh grade student Aubree Wendborn, far right, and Wenatchee High School eleventh grade student Lane Hansen during Wenatchee Jazz Workshop Wednesday at Wenatchee High School.
Wenatchee High School tenth grade student Kade Ramirez plays a solo as other Wenatchee High School jazz students and jazz professionals play during Wenatchee Jazz Workshop Wednesday at Wenatchee High School.


