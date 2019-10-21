Wenatchee World: What do you see as the district’s top strengths and top weaknesses?
Caille: Strengths:
- Small class sizes and great one on one teaching opportunities for students.
- Excellent scholarship opportunities for graduating seniors.
- Having the opportunity to foster strong relationships with students as they begin kindergarten all the way through graduation.
Weaknesses:
- Lack of transparency from district administration/school board, to community members and parents, about current school events and challenges the school is facing
- The district is underfunded. As the Center for Public Education states, rural schools serve over 40% of our nation’s students, but receive only 22% of federal education funding.
- Staff and student retention
WW: If elected, what do you hope to accomplish during your term?
Caille: If elected, I would like to provide a new voice and perspective thoughts to the board. As someone who is relatively new to our community/district, within the past three years, I feel I have insight on subjects which currently may not be seen by other board members. I want to help ensure our board conducts itself in a positive and professional manner, and not be viewed as being adversarial. I want to be a board member who is willing to fully listen and provide positive/constructive feedback on current school issues. As someone who is trained in listening, and as a believer in the value of listening to diverse opinions, I would like the opportunity to promote a more collaborative and respectful dialogue, between the school board and community members/parents, about important issues facing our school district.