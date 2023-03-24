230325-newslocal-gotr 01.jpg
Jamileth Osorio, left, and Litzy DelaPaz, both 8, lead a group of Rock Island Elementary School girls for laps around their playground on Wednesday. The 20 girls and two coaches meet twice a week to talk about emotional challenges, activities, and running. The Girls on the Run program is available at many North Central Washington schools and organized by Columbia Valley Community Health.

ROCK ISLAND — Girls On The Run participants have one simple rule, whether in life or on the field: keep moving forward.

"It doesn't matter how you get there, just have to move forward," said coach Coach Sharmen Dye.

230325-newslocal-gotr 02.jpg
A water bottle provided by Columbia Valley Community Health has been decorated by one of the participants of Girls on the Run.
230325-newslocal-gotr 03.jpg
Rock Island Elementary School girls in the Girls on the Run program celebrate before heading out to run laps around the school playground in Wednesday's Girls on the Run meeting after school.
230325-newslocal-gotr 04.jpg
Inflection is part of Wednesday's Girls on the Run program as Allyna Salmeron, 8, thinks about the day's topic: how to us her "star power."
230325-newslocal-gotr 05.jpg
Building healthy relationships is one of the topics of the Girls on the Run program. Friends encourage each other during activities at Rock Island Elementary School on Wednesday.
230325-newslocal-gotr 06.jpg
From left, Allyna Salmeron and Jamileth Osorio, both 8, do somersaults while running laps during the Girls on the Run program at Rock Island Elementary School Wednesday.
230325-newslocal-gotr 07.jpg
From left, Jamileth Osorio, Alexa Rivera, and Allyns Salmeron run holding hands while they do laps in Wednesday's Girls on the Run program at Rock Island Elementary School.


