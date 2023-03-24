ROCK ISLAND — Girls On The Run participants have one simple rule, whether in life or on the field: keep moving forward.
"It doesn't matter how you get there, just have to move forward," said coach Coach Sharmen Dye.
And whether it was by walking, jogging, running or somersaulting around, roughly 20 girls in the Rock Island Elementary chapter met the requirement to a T.
A national program, Girls On The Run teaches life lessons including self-esteem, having a positive mindset and focusing on your physical and mental well-being. The 12-week, 24-lesson program culminates in a 5K on June 3, where families can cheer on their young runners.
The Wednesday practice was equal parts running and motivation session. It centered around your "inner star," and a reminder that it could shine, even on the darkest days.
The girls spent the first portion of practice meditating and envisioning what their inner star looks like, with each describing one that's unique to them.
"You are just like that star," Dye said to the group. "Your star power is strongest when you are doing the thing that makes you happy."
Following the meditation session under the brisk sunlight of early spring, it was time to run. First, through a series of warmups, the girls then played a star-themed version of freeze tag.
From there, Dye set out a series of four cones in the field, forming a track for the girls to run around. On a piece of paper, each wrote a goal of the number of laps that they hoped to run, which ranged from 5 to 20.
As the girls ran around a set track on the field, they stopped to break at two posters: one where they wrote how they could activate their own star power, and another where they wrote how they could activate it in others.
The answers ranged from being kind and nice to smiling to being happy. The runners were also tasked with thinking about the activities and things that make their stars shine.
The program is $200 per participant, a cost some families struggled to pay. Dye said families were asked to pay what they could this year. Donations can be made to Columbia Valley Girls On The Run. Dye said the group would also accept any running equipment the girls could use.
Part of the benefit, Dye said, is teaching the kids to do something new and exciting, while building self-esteem and a sense of accomplishment.
Dye said the program can also spark a family connection, with some family members getting into running as a bonding experience with their daughter or sibling.
More than anything, the program teaches the young runners to have a positive outlook on life.
"Running is hard," Dye said, "but you don't have to be negative about it."
Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201
on Twitter @roland_mitchell
World staff writer
Digital Editor. CWU grad.
