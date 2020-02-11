WENATCHEE — John Bunn, who at 14 was wrongfully convicted of murder and served 27 years in prison before being exonerated in 2018, will share his story Thursday at Wenatchee Valley College.
Bunn’s appearance at 5:30 p.m. at WVC’s Student Recreation Center is hosted by the Associated Students of WVC, in recognition of Black History Month.
It’s one of two events planned Thursday.
Janet Seenoi Nchoko, who was born in Kenya and raised in the Maasai Tribe, will perform at noon in the Van Tassell Lounge.
Since coming to the U.S. in 2017, she uses her passion for music and performing arts to help share Kenyan culture and tradition.
Both events are free and open to the public.
Bunn, arrested and charged in 1991 with the murder and attempted murder of two New York City corrections officers, was convicted in a high-profile case at the time based on the testimony of one eyewitness. Paroled in 2006 and still proclaiming his innocence, his case was taken up by The Exoneration Initiative, a foundation dedicated to freeing the wrongfully convicted. After evidence surfaced that rogue Brooklyn homicide detectives framed him for the murder, his conviction was overturned in 2018.
While working on clearing his name, he founded A Voice 4 the Unheard to bring positivity into the communities, schools, houses and prisons of New York City.
