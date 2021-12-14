WENATCHEE — More than 200 student business leaders will get a hands-on business lesson this week from The Wenatchee Wild.
On Thursday, 204 students from the North Central Region of Future Business Leaders of America will hold their fall leadership conference at the Town Toyota Center. Around 20 students from Wenatchee High School and 19 students from Eastmont High School are participating.
Molly Coonfield, FBLA regional vice president and a Wenatchee High School student, said she's excited for the lectures and activities led by the Wild.
“It’s just an experience for a lot of members to come and learn more about business,” Coonfield said.
Bill Littler, the Wenatchee Wild’s general manager, will lead off with a speech. From there, Wild representatives will give lessons on marketing, graphics, business and sales. Following the event, students will take in Thursday’s Wild game against the Merritt Centennials.
Littler said the team is happy to give the students an assist.
“I think it’s a great, worthwhile event,” he said. “The kids come, they enjoy the hockey game that night. And I think the business part, it’s great to explain what we do, the positions that we have.”
Coonfield said the other FBLA conference meetings in the state have remained virtual. With safety precautions in place, Coonfield said the group is “very fortunate” to meet in person.
“We’re so grateful to be able to go into the Town Toyota Center because we’ll be able to spread out a whole lot more than we would in a different location,” she said.
Coonfield said these conferences give students real-world experiences in business.
“We’re helping people learn more about FBLA, while also giving back to our members and helping them learn more,” Coonfield said.
